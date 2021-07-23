Rhonex Kipruto to replace Kamworor in Olympics team

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – Athletics Kenya is working to have Rhonex Kipruto replace Geoffrey Kamworor in Kenya’s 10,000m team for the Olympic Games after the latter pulled out yesterday due to injury.

Rhonex was part of the leading pack during the national trials alongside Kamworor and Rodgers Kwemoi, but pulled out of the race with five laps remaining.

However, Athletics Kenya have identified the 2018 World Under-20 champion as one of the strongest replacements.

“We are working with World Athletics to see whether we can have him replace Kamworor. We have sent all the necessary documentation because he had attained the qualification time. We have also sent documents to the AIU (Athletics Integrity Unit) to ensure he has passed the strict rules,” Team Kenya General Manager Barnaba Korir, also an Athletics Kenya Executive Committee member told Capital Sport.

“We are in constant communication so hopefully it should be sorted out soon. We want him to travel to Japan as soon as possible,” he added.

The final of the men’s 10,000m is scheduled for Friday and Korir is hopeful they can secure his travel to Japan by Monday.

Team Kenya athletes meanwhile will jet out of the country on Friday evening for Japan where they expect to be cleared into the village by Saturday evening.