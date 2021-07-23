Connect with us

No Spanners in the Works in Dar es Salaam

Suleiman Munyua

Published

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania Jul 23 – A record number of Kenyans took to the border earlier this week to make in in time for Thursday’s Scrutineering at ‘The Wheel’ ahead of the ceremonial start of the ORYX Rally of Tanzania.

Just like the ARC Equator rally, this is an FIA sanctioned ARC Rally that has brought together drivers from South Africa, Kenya, and Uganda.

The Wheel in Dar Es Salaam has been a hive of activity and the drivers raced to get their cars checked and approved to race in the 2021 edition of the Oryx Rally of Tanzania scheduled to take place on the 23rd through to the 25th of July.

As of the 7th of July; there were 24 drivers who had confirmed their participation in the event including a record eight Kenyan drivers.

Of these drivers we have the trio from the FIA rising stars sponsored by Kenya Airways and Safaricom. Mc Rae Kimathi, Hamzar Anwar and Jeremy Wahome will be taking all the skills and experience they gathered from the WRC Safari Rally held earlier this month in their M-sport Fords.

The Start list also includes South African Guy Botteril in his Toyota Etios, Yassin Nasser from Uganda, Kenya’s Karan Patel, Nikil Sachania, Carl “Flash” Tundo, Issa Amwari, Josiah Kariuki and Aakif Virani, Dharma Pandya of Tanzania, Gurpal Sandhu, Altaaf Munge Tufail Tufail (Tanzania) and others.

The event kicks off at 4:00pm with a ceremonial start at the Southern Sun Hotel. The vehicles will then take a 40 km drive to Morogoro where they main event will be held. The event will have a total of 10 stages covering a total of 201.60km ‘competitive distance.

The current list as of the end of scrutineering stands at a record 34 entries. This comes after the success of the ARC Equator Rally held in Kenya.

All is set and ready for the Oryx Rally of Tanzania and all the drivers will be foot down as they go through what Kenya’s Issa Amwari calls “Nice Smooth Roads… Good for getting to top Speeds.”

