Football

KOT5Aside fever moves to Mombasa in next edition

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – The eighth edition of the KOT5Aside football extravaganza is set to be held in Mombasa in November, tournament director Aleckie Ronald has confirmed.

This was revealed after Mama Nation were crowned champions at the 7th Edition of the tournament held at Ngong Road Arena on Saturday.

Mama Nation clinched the crown after beating Konyagi 3-2 on post match penalties following a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

On their way to the final, Mama Nation beat Banter Zone 3-0 while Konyagi were 2-1 winners over Sharp FC.

Winners Mama Nation walked home with a Sh100,000 cash reward courtesy of Odibets through their OdiMtaani initiative while Konyagi went home with Sh60,000 with second runners up Sharp FC banking Sh40,000.

The tournament which was played in knock out format attracted a total of 24 teams. The eight teams that qualified to the quarter finals automatically booked themselves a ticket to the Mombasa edition.

“It’s been three years now since we started the tournament and the growth has been amazing. I want to thank our partners Odibets for giving us a push towards the growth of this tournament. We are looking forward to the Mombasa Edition which will be bigger and better,” Ronald said.

This is the second time the tournament will be held in Mombasa after the 2019 edition when Chap Dee Boys were crowned champions.

Odibets country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi said he was impressed with last weekend’s event.

“We are happy to partner with #KOT5Aside for this amazing event, we will continue to support the tournament as we gear up for the Mombasa Edition” he said.

No team in the history of the tournament has ever defend their title.

