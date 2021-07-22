Quarantined Lionesses finally allowed to train, still focused on success

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TOKYO, Japan, Jul 22 – The group of six Kenya Lionesses players who were held in Tokyo quarantine since they arrived have finally been admitted into the Olympic Village, but will still be required to self-isolate for the next three days.

The players alongside Team Manager Camilyne Oyuayo were held back in Tokyo enroute to Kurume City as a procedural precaution after one of the passengers on their Qatar Airways flight to Tokyo from Doha tested positive for Covid-19.

The players had to remain in quarantine in Tokyo, despite testing negative for the coronavirus several times.

But, they got an opportunity to train for the first time on Thursday, but still have to be held in quarantine. The group of Kenya Lionesses players who were in quarantine training in Tokyo

“We are being picked at the basement of our block everyday and the bus also drops us there. We are still not allowed to walk around the village because we have to complete our 14 days of quarantine. We still have three more days because we have been in quarantine for 11 days,” Team Manager Oyuayo told Capital Sport.

The players had a run out on Thursday, stretching out their muscles and doing a run on the field for the first time since they began their journey from Nairobi.

“It was a good feeling today being out for the first time. We were just concentrating on getting acclimatized. We are not guaranteed that we will get to train everyday but whatever opportunity we have to train for the next three days, we will maximize it,” said Oyuayo.

She added; “We did a bit of running and some ball work. At least everyone is conversant with our game structures and how we play as a team so its just a matter of trying to polish up,”

“What we lacked when we were in hard quarantine was an open space but we just tried to improvise with what was available to ensure we keep our bodies in shape,” she further said.

The Lionesses will finish their quarantine on Monday and will link up with the rest of the team the following day, just two days before they play their opening match.

Despite the setback, the Team Manager says they are still upbeat and determined to ensure they get the best result for the country.

“We have not lost our morale because we know at some point we will be out. We are still focused to get the job done and we are on course and psyched up to give our best for the country,” she added.

Alongside Oyuayo, the six Kenyan players who were held in quarantine include vice captain Sheila Chajira, Diana Awino, Vivian Akumu, Leah Wambui, Judith Auma and Stella Nelima as well as Physio Samuel Kimotho. The group of Kenya Lionesses players who were in quarantine training in Tokyo

“We are very excited to finally come to the field, feel the area around and try catch up with those who have been training in Kurume in terms of fitness. It has been difficult but we have tried to keep ourselves in shape by training in the hotel,” said Chajira.

She added; “We used to have zoom meetings every evening with the rest of the team in Kurume just to catch up and tell them we are okay just to keep the morale and momentum going,” she added.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Tokyo, Japan