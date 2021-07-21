Connect with us

Paul Tergat NOC-K president

Athletics

Tergat re-elected into IOC board, named in Tokyo Games Disciplinary Commission

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – Olympics Kenya President, Paul Tergat has been re-elected as a Member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for another 8-year term during the ongoing IOC Session of the 138th General Assembly on the eve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Tergat, who was first elected as a Member of the international sports body in 2013 in Buenos Aires, Argentina entered into his second term at the IOC during an extraordinary Olympic Games that was postponed a year ago due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The re-election at the Session, alongside four other members of IOC follows another appointment early this year in March into the IOC Refugee Foundation as a Board Member.

The former Olympian and long-distance runner has also been appointed by the IOC President, Thomas Bach as a Member of the IOC Tokyo Games Disciplinary Commission.

The Commission, which is established during all Olympic Games handles all cases of alleged violations to the Olympic Charter or of any decision or applicable regulation issued by the IOC or any IF or NOC (including without limitation the Playbooks, the IOC Anti-Doping rules), which may occur during the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

This, however, does not include infringements of the anti-doping rules and the IOC Code of Ethics. The Commission is chaired by its permanent Chair, Mr Denis Oswald.

Thanking the IOC President for the appointment, Tergat expressed his profound delight for the opportunity to provide his services and passion for the Olympic Family, especially athletes during the extraordinary Games of the XXXII Olympiad edition in Tokyo.

“I give my assurance of willingness and readiness to discharge the assigned responsibility with diligence, integrity, without fear or favour for the benefit of the desired goals and objectives of the Disciplinary Committee”, said Tergat, while acknowledging the appointment.

“It is a great honour for me, but most importantly, for my country Kenya, represented here by our gallant Team Kenya”, he added.

Tergat sits with Dr. Kipchoge Keino, a Honorary Member of IOC and his immediate predecessor at the helm of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK).

