Sharks complete double over Gor Mahia as KCB narrow down on Tusker

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – Kariobangi Sharks completed a double over BetKing Premier League defending champions Gor Mahia after beating them 2-1 at the Thika Sub County Stadium on Wednesday, as KCB moved to within four points of leaders Tusker with a similar win over Ulinzi Stars.

In other fixtures, Posta Rangers and Nzoia Sugar as well as Nairobi City Stars and Vihiga United both played to barren draws in Nairobi and Nakuru respectively.

Meanwhile, Wazito FC beat Kakamega Homeboyz 2-1.

-More to follow