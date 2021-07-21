Okumbi’s Emerging Stars sail into CECAFA Challenge Cup Semis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – Kenya’s Emerging Stars have booked a place in the semi-finals of the 2021 CECAFA Under-23 Challenge Cup after beating South Sudan 2-0 in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia on Wednesday afternoon to finish top of Group C.

Stars sail through to the last four with a 100pc record after earlier seeing off Djibouti 3-0 in their opening match of the group.

Reagan Otieno and Benson Omalla scored the goals in the second half, both their second of the tournament having also found the back of the net against Djibouti.

Otieno broke the deadlock in the 51st minute with a well taken shot from inside the box, feeding off a cross on the right. SO strong was the shot from the striker that it slipped through the keeper’s fingers and into the net.

The Kenyans then doubled the tally in the 75th minute to confirm the win with Omala getting the goal. Two substitutes combined with Tusker’s Boniface Muchiri cutting back a cross into the box from the left before the Gor Mahia man connected into the net.

In the semis, Kenya will now face off with winners from Group B which has hosts Ethiopia, Eritrea and Burundi.