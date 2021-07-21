Gor now eye top four target after difficult season as Muguna confirms exit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – Kenneth Muguna confirmed the open secret he will be leaving Gor Mahia at the end of his contract in October, as the defending champions changed their targets to a top four finish after a difficult season.

Muguna signed a pre-contract agreement with Azam and will join up with the Tanzanian outfit ahead of their pre-season before the start of the new season.

In an emotional farewell message to the club, Muguna said the opportunity of playing at Gor Mahia has offered him a great platform that has propelled him to one of the most on-demand players in the current league campaign.

“When I arrived at this great club I was just a young man with dreams of representing the biggest Club in the country, I didn’t expect things to go as well as they did but you made it a lot easier for me and not to forget the high level of players with so much quality who were always there to support and make me feel comfortable,”Muguna said in his farewell mesasage. AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia dribbles the ball forward under pressure from Gor Mahia skipper Kenneth Muguna during their Mashemeji Derby game at the Kasarani Stadium on February 07, 2021. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

It is still unclear whether Muguna will play a part in Gor’s campaign for the rest of the season with stand-in coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo saying the midfielder has switched off and hasn’t been training.

“I don’t know whether he will play because Muguna has switched off. He has not been training but I understand him as a player and these things happen to any footballer. He has left a huge gap in the team but we will just have to do without him. There are players who will take that opportunity,” added the tactician.

Muguna joined Gor Mahia from Western Stima, won two Premier League titles before trying out a move to Albania, which never worked out.

He came back hme to re-join Gor Mahia where he won last season’s pandemic-ended league title and this year clinched the FKF Betway Cup, the only local trophy missing in his cabinet. He was aptly named tournament MVP.

Meanwhile, the club will look to finish the season strongly with coach Omollo, who takes charge on interim after the departure of Carlos Manuel vaz Pinto saying they are targeting at least a top four finish. They are currently placed fifth in the standings.

Gor Mahia stand in coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo

“We started the season very badly and we have really tried to come all the way to fourth. Pinto and I came late and we tried what we could. There are some games we performed really well but we have been on a downward trajectory of late,”

“If we can fight to finish in the top four that would be great because we already have won the Cup and now it is just a matter of trying to finish well in the league. It is going to be tough but we mist correct a few areas especially our defending,” added the coach.

Gor plays fourth placed Sharks at the Thika Stadium on Wednesday evening and victory for them will be key in their top four hunt. They have already beaten Sharks twice this season, in the Cup and in the league.