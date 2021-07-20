Western Stima shock AFC for vital survival win, Mathare pick point at Tusker

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Western Stima beat AFC leopards 3-2 in Nakuru on Tuesday evening while Mathare United picked a point against league leaders Tusker FC in Nairobi as the two sides earned reprieving points in their survival fight.

In Nakuru, the troubled Leopards found themselves trailing 2-0 after quarter of an hour with Michael Karamor and Baron Oketch’s penalties taking the powermen 2-0 up.

Leopards battled for the remainder of the half and into the second period and ultimately halved the deficit in the 87th minute through Collins Shivachi.

But Ingwe’s hopes of a comeback were thwarted when Geoffrey Ojunga scored Stima’s third with a freekick, but Boniface Mukhekhe clawed one back for Leopards in the last minute of the game.

With the result, Stima have moved five points clear of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Mathare moved to within a point of the play-off slot after a hard-fought point over a very poor Tusker FC side. Mathare didn’t create chances to score save for one Khalid Jumaan shot in the first half but they would take the point nonetheless.

Tusker were uncharacteristically poor as they watsed chances with two of their efforts going across the bar.

Meanwhile in Thika, Bandari came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with BIdco United. The game ended with two red cards, David Kalama being sent off for Bidco in the 59th minute while Umaru Kasumba was red carded for Bandari in the 73rd minute.