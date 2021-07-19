Namcos fine-tunes Shujaa arsenal in time of Olympics opener against USA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TOKYO, Japan, Jul 19 – National Rugby Sevens Coach Innocent ‘Namcos’ Simiyu says his boys have savoured a very productive week in the run up to their opening Olympic match against USA in Tokyo on Monday morning.

Kenya is in Pool C alongside the Mike Friday-coached USA, South Africa and Ireland and Simiyu says he will be leaving nothing to chance as he looks to guide Shujaa out of the group phase.

“We started off very slow of course in terms of acclimatising but the boys now have now fully acclimatized and ready to go. We are quite happy with how they are progressing right now. We are just fine-tuning our game plans and getting ready for our first game against USA,” Simiyu said.

The tactician says the weather situation -which is currently hot and humid as is the case in Mombasa- is nothing to worry about. Alvin ‘Buffa’ Otieno picks a pass from Jacob Ojee during a training session in Kurume City

“We can’t control the weather, but all in all, I believe our response will determine the outcome. For us we are happy it’s hot; it’s weather we are used to back home. It’s like playing in Mombasa. Generally, we are happy with the weather. Of course there are other challenges that will crop up as we play,” the coach said.

He adds; “We have looked at the weather during the Games and noticed most of the time it will be sunny when we are playing. Even if the weather changes for us it is just a matter of tweaking a few things here and there in regards to how we are going to approach the Games.”

Namcos also reveals that he has widened the team’s game profile to desirable heights and believes he has a comfortable bag of arsenal in terms of attack and defence. Shujaa during a training session in Kurume City

“We are a bit flexible or agile so to say and we will take it as it is. We hope our boys will give us a befitting performance from game one. The morale in camp is good as you can see all the boys are happy and ready to go.”

“We are just looking for that 1 percent and if we can do that 1 percent every day we will be able to improve on certain areas of our game. Right now as we head towards our first game, we just want to fine-tune and get that requisite 1 percent.”

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Tokyo, Japan