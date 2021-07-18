Strength and conditioning coach Kimani believes there is immense sprint talent in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KURUME, Japan, Jul 18 – Kenyan runners have for donkey’s years established a reputation as long- and middle-distance superstars.

Legendary names like Kipchoge Keino, Paul Tergat, John Ngugi, Billy Konchella and Eliud Kipchoge- just to name but a few have dominated world athletics headlines with verve and vigor.

But medals in sprint events have remained few and far between.

The last time a Kenyan sprinter ran 100m at the Olympics was in 1996 when Donald Onchiri represented the country in Atlanta, USA and did not make it past the first-round clocking 10.66 sec.

Nevertheless, Strength and Conditioning Coach Geoffrey Kimani believes all is not lost.

The Tokyo Games will see Kenya field three sprinters in Ferdinand Omanyala and Mark Otieno in the 100m while Hellen Syombua will compete in the 400m.

To spearhead Kenya’s fairytale sprint campaign in Tokyo is Kimani alongside a battery of backroom staff comprising physios, nutritionists and psychologists who have been keeping tabs with coaches and the programs that runners have been through in the season.

“Omanyala and Mark have been very impressive. They are homegrown. They trained in Kenya and qualified in Kenya and credit goes to their individual coaches. There is plenty of talent in Kenya and going forward it’s a matter of refining the athletes and this now goes to the coaches and of course looking at the best in terms of training and maintain them,” Kimani said after taking the three sprinters through training at the Kurume Prefecture Sports Center in Japan.

Ferdinand Omanyala and Mark Otieno react after qualifying to teh Olympic Games in Nairobi. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kimani has been working hand in hand with sprint tacticians in a bid to strengthen their starts and acceleration.

Speaking from Kurume City where the sprinters are shaping up for the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics Games, Kimani singled out some of the few things they think need to be addressed well in time.

“Omanyala came in three days ago. Of-course the things we are working (in tandem) with the coach is acceleration. For Syombua we needed to improve her starts. Contrary to the belief of many the 400m doesn’t need speed, you have to get to top speed so here’s what we want to impart in Syombua’s tactics,” Kimani underscored.

He added, “In the Pre-Olympic camp we don’t do so much we just polish a few things put our eyes together with the coach and work on the things we think will enhance whatever goals he is having.”

Kimani reveals that Omanyala has made giant arises so far in his first 10 to 15 meters run. Team Kenya Strength and conditioning coach Geoffrey Kimani

He added: “Initially we got some photos of Omanyala from his competitions in Kenya and shared with his coach. Most of the worries we had is that his first step, the extension wasn’t that good; it was more of a lateral step than the steps we wanted him to make,” the experienced Strength and Conditioning coach added.

Kimani points out that it’s evident that even in the timings that he is giving at the present there is tremendous improvement.

Meanwhile, Syombua is looking forward to Tokyo with great expectation. ‘I’m happy with the weather conditions. We feel we are strong. The power in my body is just great and we are just waiting for the race.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Kurume City, Japan.