Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lewis Hamilton passed Charles Leclerc with two laps to go at Silverstone

Motors

Hamilton wins ‘hollow’ eighth British Grand Prix after Verstappen collision

Published

SILVERSTONE, United Kingdom, Jul 18 Lewis Hamilton revived his Formula One title defence by winning the British Grand Prix for the eighth time on Sunday despite a 10-second penalty after he collided with Max Verstappen, knocking the championship leader out of the race.

Roared on by a crowd of more than 140,000, Hamilton attempted to overtake Verstappen on Copse corner on the first lap instead sending the Red Bull careening off the track and into the barrier.

Charles Leclerc grabbed the lead but, despite having to add 10 seconds to a pit stop, Mercedes star Hamilton caught the Ferrari and overtook at Copse on lap 50 of the 52-lap race.

Verstappen, meanwhile, was taken to hospital “for further precautionary tests”, said Red Bull.

“I hope Lewis is very happy with himself,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. “That’s a hollow victory.”

Hamilton’s win ended Red Bull’s streak of five straight victories to cut Verstappen’s lead in the championship to eight points.

Monegasque Leclerc was second, 3.81sec back to revive Ferrari’s season.

The second Mercedes, driven by Finn Valtteri Bottas was third, ahead of the McLarens of Briton Lando Norris and Australian Daniel Ricciardo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Hamilton insisted his attempt to overtake Verstappen was legitimate.

“Always try to be measured in my approach, especially battling with Max. He’s very aggressive,” Hamilton said.

“Today I was fully alongside him and he did let me into space.”

Hamilton was assessed a 10 second penalty but took it during a pit stop when running second and came back on to the track in fourth place.

“Regardless of whether I agree with the penalty I just take it on the chin,” he said.

“I’m not going to let anything get in the way of the crowd’s enjoyment of the weekend and the national anthem and the British flag.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved