Coach Ouma: effects of COVID era will trigger scintillating competition in Olympics

KURUME, Japan, Jul 18 – Coach Bernard Ouma believes staying out of competition in the COVID-19 era and not burning out will trigger great times for the athletes in Tokyo Olympics.

Ouma, one of Team Kenya coaches, cited the recent stellar run by Kenyan middle-distance runner Faith Kipyegon who broke her own national record of 3.51.91 set in the Golden Gala in Italy on June 10, in the 1500m race, at the Meeting Herculis EBS in Monaco this month.

Ouma noted that the athletes will be running conservatively, but was quick to point out that majority are now hungrier to run than ever before.

He quips that they will be having a lot of energy to do so at the Games that are being held under the surroundings of the COVID-19 pandemic. Coach Bernard Ouma giving instructions to 400m runner Hellen Syombua. Photo/EDWARD ALUSA

Speaking here in Kurume City Ouma said: “This is a varying context. Diamond League is a different stage altogether, championship races as well quite demanding because you have to go through the heats, semis and finals. So, this is one race that, yes, the current affairs are laden with a lot of uncertainty,” Ouma said.

“Again in terms of performance as well we don’t know very much so we will see that day when the heats starts, through to the semis into the finals. That’s when you can churn out the favorite ones and you can give predictions as to who is destined for the finals.”

Ouma, who is also the head coach of 1500m World Champion Timothy Cheruiyot, is excited with the team atmosphere at the present.

“We have sports scientists doing the checkups and making critical data which is anchoring our training. We are using set up programs and you realize there are very minimal if no injuries, which are there to happen when you are working so hard.”

Ouma also believes the input of support staff in pre-Olympic camp here in Kurume City is invaluable and will definitely come in handy in the country’s medal rush.

“Your small bits of mistake are picked on the spot. So, we are happy to be here and looking forward to some good performance when the games start. Even the team headed by Julius Kirwa back home, we have seen the scientists, support staff the physios, psychologists, nutritionists doing the checkups with us.”

“Basically, what we are doing is to fine-tune the already set baseline. You saw we are doing blocks incorporating them with simulation of racing. Syombua (Hellen) is doing it in 400 meters and Omanyala in 100 meters.”

Ouma added that the humid weather in Japan is very ideal for sprinters in the forthcoming Games.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Kurume City, Japan-