Nairobi CIty Stars head coach Sanjin Alagic gives instructions during before a training session. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Bosnian tactician Sanjin Alagic leaves City Stars

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Bosnian tactician Sanjin Alagic has left his role as Nairobi City Stars head coach upon the expiry of his two year contract, the club has announced.

Alagic who helped City Stars make a return to top-flight football for the first time in six years managed his last game on Saturday as City Stars played to a 1-1 draw against Gor Mahia at the Ruaraka Complex.

“I am really proud of the team and I am proud of what we have achieved since coming in here. We managed to get the team to the Premier League from the National Super League and looking back we have really performed well,”  the tactician said after the team’s 1-1 draw with Gor Mahia.

City Stars owner and chairman Jonathan Jackson was equally elated with the tactician’s performance for the club and couldn’t hide his joy at what they have achieved in their maiden season in the top flight.

“I just want to say a big thank you to coach Sanjin for what he has done to this club. He has given us the best and transformed this team. From the bottom of my heart I want to say thank you,” Jackson said as he spoke next to the tactician.

City Stars CEO Patrick Korir has told Capital Sport that the tactician had long expressed his desire to leave at the end of his contract due to family reasons.

“We have had that discussion prior and he was supposed to leave 13 days ago. But we just asked him to stay on until the Gor Mahia game then he can leave. We could not go against his wishes because he wanted to be closer to his family. We thank the coach for his service because he has done so well for us,” Korir said.

Assistant coach John Amboko will take charge of the team till the end of the season before they decide whether to go for another experienced coach or not.

In this article:
