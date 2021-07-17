team Kenya Physio says optimal hydration will be key for Olympics success

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KURUME, Japan, Jul 17 – Team Kenya Physiotherapist Nassib Twaha believes the current high temperature in Japan is nothing to worry about.

Twaha has nevertheless advised athletes to rehydrate a lot more in order to stay nimble and focused for the multi-sport Summer Games.

The physio is glad that the first week of the camp here in Kurume has been well so far.

“It’s a continuation of what we have been doing back home in Kasarani. The weather again is ideal for competition. And our role basically as physiotherapists for Team Kenya is to ensure that while the intensity and frequency of their preparation is hitting on the notch high, we ensure there is minimal or zero injury or any discomforts that would probably limit their performance. I would say so far so good,” Twaha explained.

Twaha says the team was well aware and knew what exactly they were coming to encounter here in Tokyo.

He added: “The weather situation is tough in Kurume; temperature have risen to highs of 35 degrees. So, we are always as a team insisting on optimal hydration and we are glad that the coaching staff and athletes themselves have taken this up very well as we have not had any soft tissue muscular issues relating to low levels of hydration.” Hellen Syombua training at Kurume City ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. Photo/EDWARD ALUSA

Athletes have had a tendency of pulling muscles after a prolonged period of training as was witnessed during the Euro 2021 Football Championship.

“Injuries like hamstrings are common when coming out of a long season of play. But for us not as much, I think we had good preparation with no injuries. Issues of hydration have been addressed to ensure optimal electro high-balance.”

Meanwhile, sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala says he is feeling good and energetic going into the Tokyo Olympics.

100m sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala in training at Kurume City

Omanyala qualified for the Summer Games in Japan after he shattered the national record during the Kenyan Olympic qualifiers.

He said: “The journey to Kurume City was long and tedious. We left Nairobi on Monday and got here on Thursday after four grueling days. But the good thing is that no one has tested positive for COVID-19 which is the most important thing.”

Omanyala says training has been good. “We have like 8 training days confirmed before the Games begin. I’m feeling good. I’m energetic and I believe I’ll be fast in Tokyo. The food here is great. I found ugali and beef here which I didn’t expect.”