Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Victoria Reynolds passes the ball to Felmas Koranga. The two have been immense for the Lionesses in the tournament

Basketball

Kenya Lionesses stun favourites Egypt to qualify for FIBA Afrobasket

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – The Kenya Lionesses roared to perfection, stunning pre-tournament favourites Egypt 99-83 in Kigali on Saturday evening to qualify for the FIBA Women’s Afrobasket which will be staged in Cameroon in September.

The Lionesses rose back from a poor start to the tournament to lay revenge on the Egyptians who beat them 107-16 when they met in the first round matches.

USA-based Felmas Koranga, Victoria Reynolds and skipper Melissa Akinyi, daughter to revered football legend John ‘Bobby’ Ogolla put up a scintillating performance to see the Lionesses earna  ticket to Cameroon.

There was joy, laughter, hugs and high fives at the Kugali Arena as the Kenyan girls savoured their moment, following up to the Kenya Morans’ first ever qualification to the continental showpiece after 23 years.

The Kenyan contingent was well represented in the individual awards with Reynolds being named the tournament’s Most valuable Player as well as the best small forward while Koranga, younger sister to Kenya Morans star Ariel Okall was named best power forward.

-More to follow

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved