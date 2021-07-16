Connect with us

Tusker FC forward Chris Onyango strides forward against AFC Leopards midfielder Brian Wanyama during their BetKing Premier League match at the Thika Stadium on July 16, 2021. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

Tusker daze AFC Leopards to move seven points clear in title hunt

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Chrispinus Onyango scored a brace as Tusker FC beat AFC Leopards 2-0 at the Thika Stadium on Friday evening to move seven points clear in the BetKing Premier League title hunt.

The brewers laid revenge on Ingwe who have beaten them twice this season, ensuring they pick seven points out of a possible nine from all three of their direct title competitors.

Tusker now sit pretty on top of the standings with 54 points, seven ahead of second placed KCB who have however played two matches less.

Leopards move off the title pace, falling 11 points off the top spot with eight rounds of matches left.

-More to follow

In this article:
