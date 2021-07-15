Japanese Ugali and tasty Kenyan tea: Team Kenya feeling at home in Kurume

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KURUME CITY, Japan, July 15 – One of the biggest challenges most Kenyan sportsmen endure whenever they go play or compete outside the country is food.

They are used to energy-providing meals such as Ugali, greens, well cooked meat or chicken but often, they find different things when they travel, a little detail that can make a difference in performance.

Images of Kenyan footballers with packed Omena and dried vegetables as well as maize flour often hit the interwebs when players are going back to their clubs. Malkia Strikers at one point had a whole trolley dedicated to carrying Unga when travelling for an international assignment.

Any sportsman will tell you that a poor diet, however small, can spoil your competition. Capital FM Sports Editor Alex Isaboke enjoying the Kenyan team in Kurume City

For the Kenyan Olympics team in Kurume City, Japan, they don’t have to worry much about their culinary needs as on their menu are favourite Kenyan dishes including ugali, Kenyan-style fried beef and most of all, Kenyan tea.

“We are very happy because at least we see ugali on the menu and that is at least making us feel at home. There is also Kenyan tea which is amazing and now we will not have to struggle with the diet,” Kenya Lionesses skipper Philadelphia Olando said.

Teammate Sinaida Aura added; “It is very exciting to see that the Chef had to learn how to cook ugali just for us. We love ugali definitely and we will not struggle with the food.”

The Japanese chef at Kenya’s hotel in Kurume had to go all the way to Tokyo to learn how to cook Ugali at the Ambassador’s residence.

“When I knew that the Kenyan team would come here, I went on google and searched what foods Kenyans love to eat. The most common was Ugali. When the Kenyan ambassador to Japan Tabu Irina came here, I tried to cook for her and served her but she said, “no that is not Ugali”. I had to learn,” Chef Hayashi told Capital Sport.

The Japanese chef making Ugali for Team Kenya

“So I travelled to Tokyo where the Kenyan chef at the embassy taught me how to make ugali among other Kenyan dishes like Sukuma wiki, beef and Kenyan style tea. I couldn’t learn how to make chapatis. I found it too hard,” the chef added with a massive smile on his face.

The Kenyan contingent is already in love with the Ugali, though Malkia Strikers setter Jane Wacu said doubts at first.

“It is very ice I like it. Those who love Ugali are feeling great. At first we were not so sure. We thought maybe they have mixed it with sugar or shrimps,” Wacu said, bursting into laughter.

Teammate Aggripina Kundu said; “I am very happy and surprised to find Ugali here in Tokyo. I was very worried because I love Ugali. I would have gone to the kitchen and cooked myself,” further joked Kundu.

Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala, also a massive fun of Ugali was attracted to the kitchen immediately upon his arrival.

“Ehhh! I was super happy to see Ugali. Tunapenda sembe bana (we love ugali). Meal times will be happy times,” an excited Omanyala said. Ntakufinya! A Team Kenya member enjoys his ugali

But it is not everyone who is excited at the sight of Ugali. Sprinter Mark Otieno is of a properly different opinion.

“Ahhh! no I will not eat ugali. I have been used to eating ugali at home there is no way I can eat it in Japan again. I want to explore the foods they have here and have a different taste. I have already tasted shrimps and they are amazing,” he says.

“We have Terryaki back at home and it is one of the spots I love going with my wife. I tasted their fried noodles and vegetables today and so far it is my favourite,” Otieno said. Unga is well stocked at Team Kenya’s hotel in Kurume City

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Kurume City, Japan