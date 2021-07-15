Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Federer's memorabilia, including three Wimbledon rackets, found buyers from 44 countries across six continents, Christie's said

Sports

Federer memorabilia net Sh507mn at auction

Published

GENEVA, Switzerland, Jul 14Roger Federer may have seen his dreams of Olympic gold dashed this week, but he can celebrate that t-shirts, racquets, and shoes from his trophy-laden tennis career proved a treasure trove at auction.

The sports legend saw every single item that went under the hammer at a two-phased Christie’s auction sold, raking in £3.4 million ($4.7 million, 3.98 million euros).

The combined proceeds from an online and a live auction — over three times more than his £1-million target — will go to the Roger Federer Foundation, which supports educational projects in southern Africa and his native Switzerland.

“I am overwhelmed by the generosity and enthusiasm of the support from around the world,” Federer said in a statement.

The auction of items the 20-time Grand Slam winner’s career happened in two phases.

A live sale on June 23 in London focused on Federer’s career at the four Grand Slams: Wimbledon and the Australian, French and US Opens.

The subsequent online sale from June 23 to July 14 featured 300 lots from other tournaments spanning 21 years — dating back to his first Olympics appearance at the Sydney 2000 Games, aged just 19.

The items sold online found buyers from 44 countries and across six continents, Christie’s said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The highlight of the online sale was a set of three rackets used at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, which sold for £162,500 — more than 23 times above their estimate of £7,000-10,000.

“The prices achieved have been unbelievable,” Federer said.

“We started collecting items which accompanied me on court because we thought that perhaps one day we could do something meaningful with them,” he said.

He said he and his wife Mirka were “humbled to see that the decision we made will make a profound difference to so many children.”

The Roger Federer collection was the most important single-owner collection of sporting memorabilia ever to come to market, a Christie’s representative told AFP prior to the auction.

Federer, who turns 40 on August 8, had been hoping to secure his first Olympic singles gold medal at the upcoming Tokyo Games, but announced Tuesday he had withdrawn after a “setback” in his recovery from a knee injury.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved