Faith Ogallo. Photo/COURTESY

Kenya

Twelve years of pain, fight and the spirit of not giving up

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – Faith Ogallo will be flying the Kenya flag at the Tokyo Olympic games, the second time that Kenya will be represented at the Olympic games after 12 years of agony and poor preparations.

“I am happy this is my last training here in Kenya though the journey hasn’t been easy but we have reached this far and are ready to compete in the Olympics” remarks Faith Ogallo.

The fighter who is ready to represent the country expects to give her all in the arena and concentrate in each game as it comes according to her schedule of competition where there would be sixteen players across the world.

“I would do light training in Tokyo on arrival and stretches and when I get in the main arena where the competition will take place, I believe I will give my best as Kenyan.”

Kenya was first represented in Tae Kwon Do in 2008 at Beijing Olympics with the late Dickson Wamwiri and Milka Akinyi. Faith Ogallo is ready to represent the country on 27th of July in Tokyo Olympics after 12 years.

“My competitions will take place on 27th of July and I am ready to meet whoever I will meet after slotting in different weight categories.”

The University of Kibabii student pursuing a bachelor of arts degree in social works, is a true definition of jack of all trades as far as the games are concerned as she has played basketball, football and she was at the verge of joining rugby before receiving her call in the Tae Kwon Do.

“It’s only discipline and commitment that guides me to carry out my training and focus on my studies by scheduling my time because when I am not training, I do my studies” said Faith Ogallo.

The coaching team led by head coach Jack Eliakim Otieno are optimistic and preparing to ensure that Faith is on the podium at the Olympic games with either a gold medal or bronze with the feeling that they have given their best and received enough support from National Olympics Committee together with Tae Kwon Do Federation and Ministry of Sports Culture and Heritage.

The 27-year-old fighter who also doubles as an environmentalist in Kenya and quotes the late Prof Wangari Mathai as her role model aims to change the Kenyan climate fight by encouraging the youths to plant as many trees to achieve the Kenyan vision 2030.

“Most of my free time I do a lot of studies about the environment and I believe if we come together as a country towards this fight, we can achieve the vision 2030” added Faith Ogallo.

