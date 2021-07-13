Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mark Otieno with Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa

Athletics

Safaricom powers Mark Otieno’s Olympic dream with Sh1mn sponsorship

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – As he continues to prepare for his first ever Olympics, sprinter Mark Otieno has received a Sh1mn sponsorship boost from telecommunication giants Safaricom ahead of the Tokyo Games.

The 28-year-old will now have access to the best quality shoes as part of the sponsorship deal which will also support his training needs and cover his logistics to allow him to attend other competitions.

“I want to thank Safaricom for seeing my potential and believing in me. It has always been my dream to compete in the Olympics and having the biggest company in the country backing me has boosted my own confidence and I am determined to do my best in Tokyo.”

  • Mark Otieno with Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa

“It has not been easy, due to lack of resources, but it has been worth every effort to get to this stage where I have the honor of representing my country at the biggest sporting event,” Otieno said as he received his sponsorship on Tuesday at the Kasarani Stadium.

This is a further continuation of Safaricom’s support to Team Kenya’s contingent heading to Tokyo, having last week unveiled a Sh20mn perk for the team.

“We are known for our pedigree of middle and long-distance runners having won the majority of our Olympic medals in these races. However, as a company that believes in going beyond to achieve one’s dreams, we were really inspired by Mark’s story and how he has gone beyond to reach his goal of representing Kenya in the 100m race,” said Peter Ndegwa, the Safaricom CEO.

  • Mark Otieno training at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani

In 2015, Mark clocked a hand-timed 10.11 seconds to finish second in the Kenyan trials for the World Championships in Beijing and the following year he dropped his official best to 10.39 seconds to finish second at the Kenyan Championships.

His breakthrough came in 2017 when he clocked the Kenyan record of 10.14 seconds to win the national 100m title in Nairobi, which booked him a spot at the 2017 World Championships. In his sole 100m race in 2020, he clocked 10.27 seconds.

The Kenyan athlete then bagged himself a ticket to Tokyo during the national trials where he timed 10.5secs to finish second behind Ferdinand Omanyala who timed 10.3secs, a new national record.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Safaricom powers Mark Otieno’s Olympic dream with Sh1mn sponsorship – Kenyan Digest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved