Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Sevens skipper Andrew Amonde in action during training in Kurume City. Photo/ALUSA

Rugby

Crowd pullers Shujaa not worried despite absence of fans at Tokyo Olympics

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

KURUME, Japan, Jul 13 – The national men’s rugby sevens team says it is not worried despite the absence of fans at the Tokyo Olympic Games which kicks off in Tokyo on July 23.

Shujaa, as they are popularly known, have often been a crowd favourite throughout the World Rugby Sevens Series and often bounce off the energy of the supporters to aid in their performances.

But with fans locked out of most of the Olympic venues due to Government restrictions to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shujaa will have to do with playing in an empty stadium.

However, speaking after the team’s first session at the Fukuoka Prefecture Kurume Sports Center in Japan, Kenya 7s captain Andrew Amonde, who will be featuring in his second Olympic Games said that will not affect the team’s outcome.

“The conditions are different this time because of COVID-19. We are used to playing infront of fans who motivate us but now at the Olympics, we will not have that privilege but that is not something to worry about,” Amonde said.

He added; “We have switched our mentality because even in the local games we play without fans, so for us it will not affect us since we will be focusing on our opponents.”

Shujaa, popular in the world due to their participation in the World Sevens Series, will open their campaign against rivals USA, coached by former Kenya tactician Mike Friday on July 26.

They will then take on another rival, fellow Africans South Africa before wrapping up Pool C action with a tie against Ireland.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Amonde called on his teammates to collect maximum points in the group to guarantee them a place in the quarter finals.

“We have done our research as a team and the technical bench has done a commendable job, they have tried to know what we need to be aware of so as to improve our game ahead of the Olympics,” Amonde, one of the most experienced players in the team underscored.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved