Kenya’s Zena Jemutai eyes glory on home soil at World U20 Championship

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – As Kenya looks to successfully defend its World Athletics Under-20 Championships on home soil in August, Africa Under-18 3,000m champion Zenah Jemutai is one of those keen to add to the medal count when the fiesta is staged at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani from August 17-22.

Jemutai finished second at the competitive national trials held at Kasarani two weeks ago, clocking 8mins, 55.75secs behind winner Teresia Muthoni, but she hopes she can upscale that second spot finish to first when the actual competition happens in Nairobi.

“I am glad to have qualified and now the job is to work hard in training and look to be ready for the Championships. I want to improve on my speed especially in the final lap that has been my major challenge,” Jemutai stated.

She has been sharpening her skills at Kapsait Athletics Training Camp in Elgeyo Marakwet, where she boasts of training with some of the best athletes in the world including world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei.

Jemutai who is a Form Two student, has faced a challenging past few months especially having been forced to switch schools to Korongoi after Kapsait Secondary School, run by revered athletics coach Eric Kimaiyo was closed down to lack of funds.

Having participated in the last Championship held in Tampere, Finland, but finished outside the medal brackets with a fifth spot placing, Jemutai hopes for improvement to get a medal around her neck. Zena Jemutai competing in the 3,000m final at the World U20 Trials at Kasarani. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“I had a good time running in the 3,000m race at the junior level and I expect no hindrances in making the podium. I will try to use the experience I gained during the World Junior Championships in 2018 in Tampere, Finland. This is a championship and I need to work hard and deliver a medal for my country,” said Jemutai.

She further said that training with seniors like Brigid Kosgei and Turkey’s Yasemin Can among other athletes has given her psyche ahead of the junior show.

“The senior athletes like Brigid and Yasemin have always guided me on how to prepare and I’m sure I will not come home empty handed. I’m happy the event will be held at home (Kenya) and my target is to win the event,” she said.

Looking forward to the competition in the Championships, Jemutai said; “It is a competitive event and I understand athletes from other countries like Ethiopia and Uganda might pose a challenge but I want to graduate to the senior category in style and that means winning.”