Tusker come from two goals down to salvage point against KCB

THIKA, Kenya, Jul 11 – BetKing Premier League leaders Tusker FC showed the grit of a champion, coming from two errors that led to two goals before salvaging a 2-2 draw against second placed KCB at the Thika Sub-County Stadium on Sunday evening.

Derrick Otanga had benefited from two mistakes at the back to score a brace for the bankers in the opening half, but Tusker came up with a superb performance in the second half with Humphrey Mieno being the game changer with a goal and an assist.

Mieno drew his side level in the 71st minute before laying a beautiful assist to Macharia who grabbed the point six minutes from time.

The result means the status quo remains at the top with Tusker enjoying a four-point lead, though KCB have a game in hand.

The bankers went ahead in the 17th minute when Otanga side footed the opener. Off a throwing, Faraj Ominde lost the ball cheaply on the left before Mike Oduor won it and cut back for Otanga who calmly slotted past Robert Mboya.

Mboya who had been swung in to start after initial first choice Mike Wanjala picked up an injury in training would gift KCB their second goal in the 24th minute. KCB goalkeeper Joseph Okoth wins the ball ahead of Tusker FC’s Henry Meja during their BetKing Premier League match at the Thika Stadium on June 11, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Unaware of his surrounding after collecting the ball inside his area, Mboya rolled the ball down to play out with his feet, but Otanga was lurking on his shoulder and picked up the ball to score into an empty net.

The second goal was devastating to Tusker who were two goals down for the first time this season.

On the half hour mark, with his side clearly out of sorts, Matano made an uncharacteristic early change, pulling out Ominde for Mieno in midfield.

In the second half, the tide would swing fully into Tusker’s side as they controlled the tempo and forced KCB to play in their own half.

Tusker had two chances, first Sammy Meja’s freekick from range curling over the bar in the 53rd minute before Mieno had a volley go over the bar after Kevin Okoth had nodded down Boniface Muchiri’s cross from the left.

Tusker thought they should have had a penalty in the 62nd minute when Nashon Alembi handled the ball inside the box as he defended Muchiri’s cross from the left but the referee waved play on, much to the chagrin of the Tusker side.

With time ticking and the tie looking to slip away from their hands, Matano made his traditional triple sub, Macharia, Eric Zakayo and Chris Onyango coming on for Brian Marita, Henry Meja and Okoth. Tusker FC striker Henry Meja dribbles away from KCB’s Rama Mwenda during their BetKing Premoer League match at the Thika Stadium on July 11, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

It just took three minutes for Macharia to make his presence felt when his volleyed cross from the left was punched down by keeper Joseph Okoth. Mieno was well placed to pick the loose ball and volleyed home.

The gaol lifted Tusker’s spirits and they pushed KCB to their half, the bankers responding by sending in David Owino for Mike Oduor, a clear plan to solidify their defensive options.

But, Tusker kept the fight and in the 84th minute, they were on level terms. A brilliant looped ball from Mieno was picked out by Macharia who cleverly broke the offside trap, controlling the ball over his shoulder before volleying the ball home.

Tusker were charged up more than ever, smelling three points from a losing position. They dumped balls inside the KCB box, but couldn’t complete the comeback to turn the single point into three.