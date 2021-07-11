Connect with us

New Odibets Feature Allows Punters to Share Bets

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Kenyan betting firm Odibets has launched an all-new booking code feature that will see punters share their bets using a unique code.

The booking code will enable one to pick out their teams and save them via a bet slip which may be shared to another party.

Once the second party receives the booking code they can paste it on the booking code space on the betslip section thus the teams selected by the sender of the booking code will appear.

Speaking during the launch of this unique feature, Odibets Country Marketing manager Aggrey Sayi said that the betting firm decided to launch the booking code feature in order to help punters share their bets easily without going through much hustle.

“We decided to launch the booking code feature so that we could help betting fanatics share their bets with one another, one may have wanted to share their bets with a friend who is far away but due to the distance factor that may not be possible,” said Sayi who went on to explain how the booking code will help make bet sharing easy for punters.

Last year, Odibets launched an easy-to-use App that comes with a welcome bonus once one has downloaded it.

For one to install the app which has so far received great reviews, one has to click on the link Odibets.com/app then follow the instructions that entail installing the app.

The Odibets app has features like streaming live games, sharing bet slips, light and dark mode options and four virtual leagues that will keep punters on their toes.

The sports betting app also pushes instant notifications on games; punters place their bets and follow up on bets they placed.

To top it all up, one gets a Sh50 bonus for the first cash bet of Sh30 and above on the app.

