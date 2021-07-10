Gor Mahia searching for new coach as vaz Pinto leaves

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Gor Mahia will hunt for a new head coach after the club announced that Carlos Manuel vaz Pinto is leaving on mutual consent, just a week after guiding them to their first Football Kenya Federation Cup in nine years.

The club posted the announcement on Twitter, that the Portuguese coach who joined the club at the start of the new season is leaving the club, with 10 matches left before the season ends.

They said the tactician was leaving ‘on mutual consent’.

However, a source close to the club has hinted that vaz Pinto has landed a better deal and chosen to leave the club which has been hit by severe financial problems with their sponsors Betsafe announcing they were reducing their sponsorship package.

Vaz Pinto led Gor to the FKF Cup title on Sunday with a win over arch rivals AFC Leopards on penalties. However, his hopes for the league title were dashed on Thursday when they lost 2-1 to league leaders Tusker FC, a result that saw them drift 11 points behind.

Sammy Pamzo Omollo embraces Carlos Manuel vaz Pinto during a past match. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo who was Pinto’s assistant will take charge at the club. Omollo was in charge of Gor during their CAF Champions League preliminary matches when the coach then Oliveira Goncalves was barred from leading the team due to his papers.