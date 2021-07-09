Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Malkia Strikers at the JKIA ahead of their departure to Tokyo. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Sports

Olympics on sight as Malkia Strikers lead the way to Kurume

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – The dream come true for most of the Kenyan sportsmen and women is finally here as the national women’s volleyball team Malkia Strikers were the first team to depart for the pre-Olympics training camp in Kurume City, Japan.

The team led by head coach Paul Bitok boarded Qatar Airways from the Jomo Kenyatta Airport at 18:15HRS and are expected to arrive in Doha 23:25HRS for a layover before connecting to Kurume City where they are set for a two-week training.

The camp will help the team acclimatize with the hot weather that is expected in Japan with the teams heading to Tokyo ahead of the opening ceremony of the Summer Games on July 23.

  • Malkia Strikers Head Coach Paul Bitok at the JKIA. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

On Friday and Saturday, the national sevens rugby teams; the Kenya 7s and Kenya Lionesses are scheduled to leave for Kurume City while athletics, comprising o only seven athletes will be the last team to join camp as they are slated to leave July 13.

The rest of the teams; boxers, the middle distant runners, marathoners and the one Taekwondo athlete will train in Kenya and join the rest of the teams in Tokyo.

On Thursday, President Uhuru Kenyatta flagged off the team while unveiling the new kit and he urged the team to keep safe from the COVID-29 pandemic and be the good ambassadors of Kenya.

The president also supported Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed’s aim of having equal representation of both men and women in the delegation that is heading to Tokyo.

  • President Uhuru Kenyatta handing over flag to Team Kenya Captain Andrew Amonde in the presence of Sports CS Amina Mohamed. Photo/PSCU

“As you move and put together your manager and technical team ensure that there is equal representation of men and women so that they have a good blend with athletes so that they communicate and deal with any issue that may arise with our athletes. We make sure we have kept that balance,” Uhuru said.

The Head of State; added, “We are expecting good things, we are sure the teams are well prepared, best of luck.”

On her part, the Sports CS said that the teams are well oiled, and Kenya will have a good outing even as they continue taking strict measures.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Today I am pleased to present to you the athletes who will be representing the county in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and we are confident that they are well prepared and that they are ready for the championship, Kenya will be sending a total of 113 athletes to this year’s Olympics and Paralympics competition, we have put in place extensive measures to ensure their safety and welfare, all out athletes are fully vaccinated, they have also been in bubble during the training period,” CS Amina said.

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Olympics on sight as Malkia Strikers lead the way to Kurume - KenyanUpdates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved