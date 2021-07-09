Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tyson Fury's July 24 heavyweight world title fight against Deontay Wilder is reportedly in jeopardy after a Covid-19 outbreak in Fury's camp

Boxing

Fury-Wilder fight jeopardized by Covid in Fury camp: report

Published

LOS ANGELES, United States, Jul 8A Covid-19 outbreak in Tyson Fury’s camp is jeopardizing the World Boxing Council heavyweight champion’s trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder on July 24, ESPN reported Thursday.

The US sports broadcaster, which has joint pay-per-view rights to the bout with Fox, said no official determination had yet been made but cited unnamed sources in saying the fight would “inevitably” be postponed, possibly until October.

Fury, who ESPN says tested positive for the virus, has promised to deliver a swift victory over America’s Wilder in the fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The US media reported that at least four people in Fury’s camp tested positive.

He handed Wilder a brutal beating in seven one-sided rounds in their second fight in February 2020.

Their first fight, in December 2018, ended in a controversial split-decision draw in which Fury was knocked down twice.

Fury had been preparing for a money-spinning unification bout against fellow Briton Anthony Joshua, the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion, until a ruling by a judge in May that he was contractually obliged to face Wilder for a third time.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved