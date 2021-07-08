Connect with us

Tusker FC's Henry Meja (centre) is joined by Eric Zakayo (left) and Hashim Sempala (right) in celebrating his goal against Western Stima during their BetKing Premier League match at the Ruaraka Complex on June 23, 2021. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

Tusker brace for crucial, fate defining week in hunt for title

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 08 – After earning their ticket to play in the CAF Champions League next season, Tusker FC now switch attention to the battle for their 12th BetKing Premier League title with a fate defining week staring at them.

The brewers will face off with all three fellow title contenders in succession and victories in these three crucial matches will be key in defining their ability to clinch the crown.

Tusker face defending champions Gor Mahia FC on Thursday, second placed KCB on Sunday and then play third placed AFC Leopards on Friday in Thika. A drop in points in any of these fixtures against direct title competitors will not be a welcome result at Ruaraka.

Head coach Robert Matano, seeking his second league title as Tusker coach and third overall in the top tier, knows it will not be an easy walk in the park in these crucial fixtures.

“These are very cruel and tough games but we mist handle the situation well. I have players who can dictate terms and handle tough games. We know their strengths and weaknesses and we know how to control them and get what we want,” Matano said.

  • Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano dishes out instructions during his side’s match against KCB on May 15, 2021 at the Ruaraka Complex. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

He added; “These games will be all about mental strength and physical condition of the players. The games come in thick and fast and we need to ensure we are fresh for all three of them because we know how crucial they are.”

Tusker lead the standings with 47 points, one ahead of second placed KCB, seven ahead of AFC Leopards and eight ahead of Thursday’s opponents Gor Mahia.

A win on Thursday will take them to 50 points and a healthy 11-point gap between them and Gor while a further victory over KCB on Sunday will put them comfortably on the steering wheel.

Skipper Hashim Sempala knows just how important the game against Gor Mahia will be.

“This is a very crucial game for us. It will be difficult because they are motivated after winning the Cup on Sunday, but we are motivated as well. They are a good team but we have to ensure that we go out and get maximum points,” the Ugandan who has also had a stint with K’Ogalo added.

Tusker won the first leg 2-1 at the Kasarani Annex when the two sides last met on December 16. But in terms of overall head to head record, Gor sit pretty on top with 11 wins out of their last 25 meetings and only six losses.

In this article:
