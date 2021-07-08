The Unsung Heroes of the WRC Safari Rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – As the dust begins to settle in Naivasha and the residents return to some semblance of what life used to be, we look back at the WRC Safari Rally and pay tribute to some of the people who shone through their contribution to this marvelous event.

To get us started, Dr David Karuri and his medical team and MIV’s who rushed to help Tejveer Rai out of his vehicle after it rolled. The extrication of the driver helped changing a bad incident from getting worse.

The MIV and TIV teams that swang into action driving at neck breaking speeds across the rally routes. The TIV Team of Daniel Akal Junior and Malia Shiek had the life- saving equipment of Cutters, spreaders and body jacks that helped create room for the medical team safely get Tejveer out of the car without injuring him any further.

To Robert Weru Mwangi AKA Rooney the only Kenyan photographer who officially took photos for WRC. He was part of the international team of photographers who were commissioned to take photos that would later be posted on the WRC social media platforms, the WRC+ App and their website. Robert Weru Mwangi AKA Rooney. Photo/ALVIN KIBET

Rooney a rally photographer is also responsible for the branding and livery on many of the rally cars like the Betika trio.

Another photographer who flew the Kenyan flag high was Jeff Mayes. He is a seasoned motorsports photographer and Tour operator. He captured the memorable moments of the WRC Safari rally for @world photography an agency known for their sports photography and during this rally, they provided their services to Toyota Gazoo Racing.

-Marshalls-

To all the Marshalls and TIV who ensured the safety and smooth running of the event. The TIV survived on an hour or two of sleep, between 1am and 2am or at least 3am on a good day.

They braved the Naivasha Morning cold and towed and rescued all the stuck or stranded drivers from the rally section.

At some point, they could be spotted on Moi South lake road at the Olkaria – Chui lodge junction ensuring the smooth flow of traffic ahead of the Power Stage in Hells Gate. These ladies and gentlemen operate as volunteers and equip and drive their own vehicles. Many drive 25-year-old Landcruisers that have beaten the test of time.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Inside the rally stages are a group of “special people.” To outsiders, they might seem arrogant, flashy and snobbish, but once you get to know them; they are some of the coolest people to hand out with. They go by the name Radio control.

They do the timing that acts as a back-up in the event that the satellite tracking goes down and provide the much-needed communication between Rally control (HQ) and the different crew along the rally route.

They act as the eye and ears of those seated in Rally HQ providing much needed confirmation to any accidents or incidents along the route. They also have the red flag that is used to stop the rally in the event of an accident as directed by the Clerk of Course.



Due to the fact that they are stationery, and many are seasoned Rally fans, they come with gazebos, charcoal grill and tend to have the best Korogas, roast meat; food that they share with the working crew around them. Their meals, hot coffee and tea has kept many going through numerous rallies.

When the TIV, MIV and Radio teams deploy into the stages early. They find a special type of rally enthusiasts. They are called Stage Commanders. They control the stage and are responsible to ensure that all their crews and teams are correctly located in their posts as per the deployment plan in the “Rally Safety Book. “

When everyone gets to their stage at 2:00am or 3:00am, they find the enthusiastic Stage commander and their assistant issuing orders, helping the working crews find their posts and ensure the smooth running of the rally.

They are the first at the stage and the last to leave after everyone has left. They collect all the rally furniture and support their fellow Stage Commanders after they are done with their stage.



They say a safe rally is a good Rally and one man is tasked to plan and ensure that the safety plan that he puts together and is published in the Rally Safety Book is followed to the last letter.

He plans on the number of Marshalls, does the basic pace notes that the navigators personalize based on their drivers. Norris Ongallo; chief of Safety held it together to the very end. He worked tirelessly for months on end with numerous visits to Naivasha with numerous edits and changes to ensure that we held a successful rally after 19 years.

Norris worked very closely with the clerk of course; Mr. Ghurvir Bhabra. His open mind, attention to detail and dedication ensured helped chart out the rally route, iron out any cropping events, incidents and accidents when the rally was running. Only he can order the red flag that stop the rally and lift it when the stage is said to be safe for rally traffic.