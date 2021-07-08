President Kenyatta flags off first batch of Team Kenya athletes for Olympics

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 08 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has this afternoon flagged off Kenya’s first batch of athletes to travel to Kurume City in Japan for the Pre-Olympics training camp.

National women’s volleyball team Malkia Strikers will be the first to depart tonight while the men’s and women’s rugby teams will depart tomorrow and Saturday respectively.

Meanwhile, the Head of State will also officially launch Kenya’s kits to be used at the Olympic Games, with Nike having produced a new design.

-More to follow