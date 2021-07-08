National Safari Rally winner Jasmeet stirred by KNRC success

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Jasmeet Singh Chana is looking to build on his recent stellar performance at the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha where he racked-up the coveted National Category title.

Jasmeet, who relished timely KCB Bank sponsorship in the FIA event, was the fourth placed Kenyan driver after steering his Group N Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 10 to 13th overall position.

Among the locals, Chana aka Iceman finished behind Onkar Rai (7th), Karan Patel (8th) and Carl “Flash” Tundo (9th) in an event which also counted towards the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC).

Seven-times reigning World Champion Sebastien Ogier led his Toyota Gazoo Racing teammate Takamoto Kasuta to an emphatic 1-2 finish as Hyundai’s Ott Tanak completed the podium dash.

“Winning the National Class in a Safari is a dream come true on my very first WRC event as a driver. I have been associated with previous WRC Safari events as a service crew for Toyota Team Europe (TTE). I have also done a number of ARC Safaris; but tackling the event in its present global status in my capacity as a driver is such a great feeling.” Photo/COURTESY

–National Category—

In the National Category, Chana (4:26.30.5) beat Dilraj Chatthe (4:28.22.8) of Kisumu’s Team Kibos to second position while Eric Bengi (4:29.55.5) came third. Onkar, Karan and Tundo topped the KNRC Class.

Youngster Jeremy Wahome, driving one of the three Ford Fiestas Fiesta ST cars from M-Sport Poland, won the Rally 3 Class in 16th overall position. The 22-year-old Wahome is one of the three Kenyan youngsters alongside Hamza Anwar (2nd in Rally 3 Class) and McRae Kimathi (retired) who drove the Rally 3 Ford contraptions as part of the FIA Rally Star Program.

Wahome has competed in various open-wheel formulae, including the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship and F3 Asian Championship. He garnered Rally 3 class victory on his debut at the 2021 Safari Rally navigated by reigning Kenya Division One Navigators Champion Victor Okundi.

Chana went on: “KCB gave me immense support for the Safari and I wish to thank them for their timely support; which paid off in the FIA event. I am now seeking sponsorship for the rest of the season. The feeling is quite good going into the next KNRC event in Eldoret.

The fairy tale Safari experience hasn’t sunk in yet. Our Team strategy was to respect Safari roads and be quick. The route was challenging, but I’m glad that ARC Equator Rally in April gave us a sneak preview of what to expect. so local knowledge was an added advantage for us. But again, the WRC car is a monster.”

SAFARI RALLY KENYA 2021

KNRC CLASSIFICATION

1 (24) Onkar RAI /Drew STURROCK (KEN GBR) – Volkswagen Polo Gti 3:47:27.7 00:10 3:47:37.7

2 (27) Karan PATEL/ Tauseef KHAN (KEN KEN) -Ford Fiesta 3:51:01.7 00:40 3:51:41.7

3 (25) Carl TUNDO/ Timothy JESSOP (KEN KEN P3)- Volkswagen Polo Gti 3:54:52.0 3:54:52.0

FINISHERS

39 JASMEET CHANA Jasmeet CHANA Ravinder CHANA KEN KEN NAT NR4 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X 4:26:20.5 00:10 4:26:30.5

40 DILRAJ CHATTHE Dilraj CHATTHE Hendrik FOURIE KEN ZAF NAT VR4 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X 4:28:22.8

32 ERIC BENGI Eric BENGI Peter MUTUMA KEN KEN NAT VR4 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X 4:29:55.5

64 JEREMY WAHOME/ Jeremy WAHOME Victor OKUNDI (KEN KEN) RC3 (Rally3 Ford Fiesta ST Rally3) 0 4:36:52.5

31 BALDEV CHAGER Baldev CHAGER Ravi SONI KEN KEN NAT VR4 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X 4:45:47.1 00:40 4:46:27.1

34 RAAJPAL BHARIJ Raajpal BHARIJ Jasneil GHATAURE KEN KEN NAT NR4 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X 4:48:32.7 00:10 4:48:42.7

30 Amaanraj RAI Gurdeep PANESAR KEN GBR RC2 Rally2 Skoda Fabia Evo 4:54:20.3 00:10 4:54:30.3

52 Nikhil SACHANIA/ Deep PATEL (GBR KEN) NAT NR4 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X 4:56:13.3

28 Aakif VIRANI/ Azhar BHATTI (KEN KEN) WRC3 RC2 Rally2 Skoda Fabia 5:12:17.6

47 Sohanjeet PUEE/ Adnan DIN (KEN KEN) NAT NR4 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X 5:20:58.3

45 Paras PANDYA /Falgun BHOJAK (KEN KEN) NAT NR4 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X 5:36:56.2

48 Hamza ANWAR/ Riyaz ISMAIL (KEN KEN) RC3 Rally3 Ford Fiesta ST Rally3 5:42:27.3

67 Rio SMITH/ Laban CLIFF (KEN KEN) NAT 2WD Ford Fiesta 5:50:54.0

54 Duncan MUBIRU/Omar MAYANJA (UGA UGA) National NR4 Subaru Impreza 4:55:44.6

42 Ronald SSEBUGUZI/Anthony MUGAMBWA (UGA UGA) National NR4 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X 5:01:17.6 5:01:17.6

35 Izhar MIRZA/ Kavit DAVE (KEN KEN) National VR4 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X 5:12:21.8

58 Walubi KEPHER/ Sirajih T. KYAMBADDE (UGA UGA) National NR4 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X 5:27:19.6

61 Adil MUGHAL/Zaib Azhar HAMID (KEN KEN) National NR4 Subaru Impreza 5:35:50.9

60 Daren MIRANDA /Wayne FERNANDES (KEN KEN) National NR4 Subaru Impreza 5:36:50.1

70 MAXINE WAHOME Maxine WAHOME Chantal YOUNG KEN KEN National NR4 Subaru Impreza 51:16.6

59 Hussain MALIK/Linet AYUKO (KEN KEN) National NR4 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X 6:00:22.8