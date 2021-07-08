Connect with us

Christian Eriksen made his 109th Denmark appearance against Finland

Euro 2020

Inter await Denmark’s Eriksen with ‘open arms’

Published

ROME, Italy, Jul 8 – New Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi said on Wednesday he will welcome Christian Eriksen back with “open arms” after the Denmark midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest during last month’s Euro 2020 defeat by Finland.

The 29-year-old spent several days in hospital and had a defibrillator implanted to regulate his heartbeat after the game on June 12.

Eriksen’s prospects of resuming his career are in doubt and the use of such devices in professional football in Italy are not clear but the club are set to undergo medical tests on the former Tottenham playmaker.

“For now, he needs to rest, but as Inter coach I wait for him with open arms,” Inzaghi said.

“I spoke to him before the Euro, not since his accident. He’s a player who I would count on,” he added.

