Can Gor Mahia have a stab at a season double?

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 08 – Gor Mahia face Tusker FC in a crucial BetKing Premier League clash at the Ruaraka Complex on Thursday afternoon, a match that will determine whether or not their hope for a season double remains on course or not.

K’Ogalo come into the tie beaming with confidence after winning the Football Kenya Federation Cup on Sunday with victory over arch rivals AFC Leopards and will hope to continue their run with victry over Tusker.

Eight points separate the two teams with Tusker leading on 47 and Gor Mahia fourth on 39. A win takes that gap to five points while a loss will drop Gor 11 points further.

“This will be a very important match for us because we want to make sure that the gap is manageable. Tusker currently have a very good team and are playing well bit we are playing well too. It will be a tough match at Ruaraka but we are determined to go in and fight for the three points,” said midfielder Kenneth Muguna. Gor Mahia skipper Kenneth Muguna celebrates a goal during a past match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Gor has won the League and Cup double only twice in their history, in 1983 and 1987. Despute a poor start to the season, they are looking to win the two titles for the second time and the team believes it is doable.

“We started the season poorly but we went back and looked at what we were doing wrong and rectified. We have managed to bounce back well and that shows that we have players with good mental strength,” Muguna said.

His coach Carlos Manuel vaz Pinto added; “The double is very much doable. That is all we are going to focus on now because the Cup is already in the bag and we will try to win the league as well. We want to finish the season as champions,” said the coach.

Ahead of the game, bookmakers will pick Gor as favourites in terms of head to head record, having beaten Tusker 11 times over the last 25 meetings. They have only lost six times while six games have ended in draws. Gor Mahia’s Samwel Onyango vies for the ball with Tusker CF’s Rodgers ALoro during their BetKing Premier League match at the Kasarani Annex on December 16, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

But in terms of recent form, Tusker sits head and shoulders above their opponents. They beat K’Ogalo 2-1 in the first leg and in the last five matches, they have won four while Gor have only won two with no victory in their last three.

But, the record 19-time champions will be buoyed by the recent win in the Cup and with no pressure title on their back, they will have their minds relaxed for the game.

