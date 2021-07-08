Connect with us

Eugene Asike celebrates his late winner for Tusker FC against Gor Mahia. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Asike scores at the death as Tusker complete double over Gor Mahia

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 08 – Eugene Asike powered home a bouncing header at the stroke of full time as Tusker FC came from a goal down to beat defending champions Gor Mahia 2-1 at the Ruaraka Complex to move four points clear at the top of the BetKing Premier League standings.

Tito Okello broke the deadlock for Gor in the 14th minute, but a concerted second half performance from the league leaders saw Tusker rise back.

Boniface Muchiri scored a sumptuous freekick 10 minutes after the restart to draw Tusker level before Asike headed home in the 90th minute off Sammy Meja’s corner.

The win takes Tusker four points ahead of KCB who they face on Sunday while Gor drop 11 points behind the leaders, putting their title defense in hot water.

-More to follow

In this article:
