Achraf Hakimi after being unveiled as a PSG player

Football

Inter wing-back Hakimi reveals why he joined PSG

Published

PARIS, France, Jul 6Paris Saint-Germain announced on Tuesday they had signed Morocco wing-back Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan on a five-year deal.

According to reports the Parisians have paid around 60 millions euros ($71 million) for the 22-year-old who won Serie A with Inter last season.

Hakimi started his career with Real Madrid before joining Borussia Dortmund for a season and then heading to the San Siro.

“I feel a great sense of pride today,” Hakimi said in a PSG statement.

“After Spain, Germany and Italy, Paris Saint-Germain offers me the chance to discover a new championship with one of the most prestigious clubs in the world,” he added.

The nine-time French champions are also reportedly interested in Hakimi’s former Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos as well as AC Milan’s Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma but have already signed Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

Despite 2011’s multi-million takeover by Qatar Sports Investment and signing Brazil’s Neymar for a world record fee they have failed to win the Champions League.

“This calibre of signing shows the level of our ambitions – we continue to build something very special,” PSG’s chief executive officer Nasser Al-Khelaifi said.

“Achraf may only be 22 years old and has already established himself as one of the most talented full-backs in world football – these are the standards we set at the club.”

