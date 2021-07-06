Connect with us

Football

Odibets to cater for Ezekiel Otuoma’s medical needs with Sh2.2mn donation

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 06 – Betting firm Odibets through their Odimtaani initiative has moved to cater for former AFC Leopards, Western Stima and Ulinzi Stars forward Ezekiel Otuoma who had asked for financial assistance to travel to Germany for treatment.

Odibets handed Otuoma a cheque of Sh2.2mn with Sh1,5mn going towards his medical bill, a further Sh300,000 as pocket money during his treatment in Germany, Sh200,000 towards his wife’s business as well as rent payment for the next one year.

Otuoma was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease last year, a condition that led him to halt his football career while turning out for National Super League side FC Talanta.

The speedy winger who has also turned out for Muhoroni Youth had come out to ask for financial assistance to enable him travel to Germany for treatment with the condition wearing his muscles out.

Odibets Country Manager Aggrey Sayi who handed over the cheque to Otuoma and his wife at their Pipeline home said the company had come to give a message of hope to the footballer who once graced our Kenyan grounds.

“Today we have visited Ezekiel to bring a message of hope to him and support him by paying his medical bill, said Aggrey Sayi.

For Ezekiel Otuoma’s wife Racheal, tears rolled freely as she narrated how Odibets help came at the right time.

“This is something we didn’t see coming, we have been praying and asking God to come through for us, I can’t say much but thank Odibets for all they have done for us,” she said.

Early last month, Odibets under the Odimtaani initiative paid hospital bills for Harambee Stars goal keeper Patrick Matasi and his family who had been involved in a road accident.

