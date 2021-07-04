Connect with us

British teenager Emma Raducanu arrived at Wimbledon ranked 338 in the world and only having made her Tour debut in June but on Monday she will be playing for a place in the quarter-finals

Tennis

Who said what at Wimbledon — Day 6

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom,  Jul 3 – Who said what at Wimbledon on Saturday, the sixth day of the 2021 tournament at the All England Club:

“When I was packing for Wimbledon to come into the bubble my parents said are you not packing a bit too much match kit?. Mind you I think I may be calling on the hotel laundry service before Monday to launder it.”

— Britain’s Emma Raducanu, ranked 338 in the world, after reaching the last 16 with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Sorana Cirstea.

“You know she’s lying, right? We all know. Are you taking into any consideration that she looked fine?”

— Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic who accused Jelena Ostapenko of faking injury for a medical timeout at 0-4 down in the third set of their stormy last 32 clash.

“You cannot say that. In front of everybody, call me liar? I don’t think it’s respectful from her side. So that’s what I said, you are a very bad player because of this behaviour. That’s it. You are winning, but it does not mean you can do everything you want.”

— Ostapenko in response.

“I think I will miss it, to be honest. That’s why I will enjoy the Sunday tomorrow even more.”

— Angelique Kerber on Wimbledon’s plans to do away with middle Sunday as a rest day from the 2022 tournament.

“This one is special because I’m almost 40 — at this point it’s all a bonus and I will see how far I can go here.”

— Roger Federer on reaching the last 16 of a Slam for the 69th time.

“One minute I thought I was professional, got my racket, got my clothes, walked out here so confidently and then bang, I forget my shoes in the locker.”

— Nick Kyrgios after forgetting to bring his tennis shoes with him on to court to face Felix Auger-Aliassime.

“Let’s make a deal. If I am here in the final on Sunday and England are in (the Euro 2020) final, I will go for England if you go for me.”

— Russia’s Daniil Medvedev striking a deal with the home crowd if he gets to the men’s final which is played on the same day as the Euro final at Wembley next Sunday.

In this article:
