Bidco's Kassim Mwinyi celebrates his goal against Equity Bank in teh FKF Cup play-off. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Bidco hold on against Equity to clinch Betway Cup bronze

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 04 – Kassim Mwinyi’s first half header handed Bidco United the third place crown in the 2021 Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup as the Premier League side beat third tier Equity Bank 1-0 at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Equity who lost on penalties to AFC Leopards in the semis after eliminating former champions Bandari in the last eight showed their mettle, but could not get the much needed goal to see them topple the top tier side.

Bidco broke the deadlock on the half hour mark when Kassim rose highest inside the box to send in a bullet header off Collins Okumu’s corner.

They were gifted after a good start with the corner coming through after Equity keeper Timothy Ngugi tipped over Peter Nzuki’s well taken freekick.

  • Bidco’s Wilfred Kipruto battles for the ball against Equity’s Bryson Kigalu. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Nzuki had twice before that threatened from set pieces, his first effort flying over the bar in the fifth minute while his second was easily collected by the keeper.

In the second half, the third tier side came off better and were more enterprising in attack. They caused all sorts of trouble in the Bidco backline but couldn’t get the much needed goal.

Bryson Wangai was flamboyant on the wings but his swift passes probed through on goal came to nothing. He had a chance for himself with a volley from the edge of the box but it went over.

On the other end, substitute Stephen Waruru could have sealed the victory for Bidco with a lone header inside the box but he sent it inches over the bar.

  • Equity’s Bryson Wangai attempts a volley under pressure from Bidco’s Stephen Waruru. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

