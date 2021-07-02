Connect with us

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was quickest in first practice for the Austrian Grand Prix

Motors

Verstappen heads first practice for Austrian GP

Published

SPIELBERG BEI KNITTEFIELD, Austria, Jul 2 – World championship leader Max Verstappen topped the timings in the first free practice session of the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg on Friday.

The Red Bull driver, who is looking for an Austrian double after winning last weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix on the same circuit, was over half a second quicker than the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton who was only seventh fastest.

Hamilton trails Verstappen by 18 points in the title race.

It was the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc who ran Verstappen closest but he was still over two-tenths of a second behind the Dutchman who is looking for his first drivers’ title.

The other Ferrari of Carlos Sainz was third fastest, followed by Valterri Bottas in the second Mercedes.

Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou took part in his first free practice session in Formula One.

The test driver of the Alpine team, current leading the Formula Two championship, set the 14th best time, driving the car usually piloted by Fernando Alonso.

The first practice was faster than the corresponding practice last week thanks to a switch to softer tyres and cooler temperatures in the Austrian mountains.

The second practice session takes place at 1300 GMT.

  Pingback: Verstappen heads first practice for Austrian GP - KenyanUpdates

