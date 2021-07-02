Cherotich out to accomplish double mission in World Athletics U20 Trials

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – After bagging a ticket to represent the country in the upcoming World Athletics Under-20 Championships in women’s 5000m, Maureen Cherotich will be out to aim to double when she competes in the 1500m as the Kenyan trials conclude Saturday at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

With only two finals on the cards Friday, the women’s 5000m started off the day and it did not disappoint as Cherotich representing South Rift crossed the line first in a time of 15:04:00, beating Zenah Jeptoo (15:46:20) to second place and automatically qualify for the postponed games while Brenda Jepchumba settled for third (16:01.0) and will now wait to see if she will qualify as per required in the selection criteria where the third athlete will be decided by a panel of technical official.

“Winning the 5000m has given me that much needed motivation to go ahead and try and double in the forthcoming World Athletics Under-20 Championships. I am ready to double in 1500m and 5000m. We had a good race and hopefully qualify in the two races,” Cherotich, who was fourth-placed at the 2019 Africa Under-20 Championships, underscored.