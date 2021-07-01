World Athletics U20 LOC secures accommodation as preparations intensifies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – The World Under-20 Championships preparations are in top gear and the Local Organising Committee have finalized the process of securing bubble hotels for the global event.

The hotels management signed a contract with the LOC where the World Athletics family are the only ones who will be hosted in the designated hotels during the championships period in August.

The event going down on 17-22 August at Kasarani has attracted more than 120 member federation countries with up to 1300 athletes expected to participate.

World Under-20 LOC Chief Executive Officer Mike Rabar said that they will ensure that the athletes are not exposed in an environment where they are likely to be infected during this period of Covid-19.

“After we have been given a clean bill by the World Athletics, we are now in the process of securing hotels for the safety of athletes and all the officials who will be participating in the event,” Rabar said.

“The choice of hotel is the best and the team from Monaco went round the hotels and were satisfied and we shall be waiting to host the visitors across the world,” Rabar added.

Japheth Kimathi the General Manager Safari Park Hotel said that they will make sure the athletes and technical support are protected and no other person will be allowed during the bubble.

“We are glad that we shall be hosting the World Athletics family and our goal is to make sure that we take good care of them during the bubble period. No one else will be allowed to visit the athletes apart from those who have been accredited and we shall have a medical centre,” said Kimathi.

Ronnie Kithinji the General Manager Sarova Panafric said “We are hosting an event during a pandemic and we shall do our best to make sure that the guests are secured,”

Ghulan Sandani, the Group CEO from Ole Sereni said that the athletes will be able to enjoy the serene view from the hotel.

“The visitors will be able to see nature from the hotel and this should make them feel relaxed during that period of their stay,” said Sandani.

Some of the hotels which will host all the teams once they arrive in August include Sarova Groups of hotels, Ole Sereni, Eka Hotel, The Boma, Sarova Panafric Hotel, Tamarind Hotel, and Crowne Plaza.

All broadcasters will be accommodated at Kenya School of Monetary Studies while the local technical officials will be hosted at the Stadion hotel.

Utalii Hotel along Thika road will host International Technical Supplies with all the accredited media personnel accommodated at Sports View Hotel.

World Athletics family, commercial affiliates, local organizing committee and sponsors will be hosted at Safari Park Hotel.