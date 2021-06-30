Who said what at Wimbledon — Day 2

0 SHARES Share Tweet

London (AFP), Jun 28 – Who said what at Wimbledon on Tuesday, the second day of the 2021 tournament at the All England Club:

“He was the better player, he could have won, I got a bit lucky.”

— Roger Federer after Adrian Mannarino was forced to withdraw injured with their first round match level at two sets each.

“This is obviously terrible that it’s back-to-back matches and it hits Serena as well. Oh, my God, I can’t believe it.”

— Federer after hearing that Serena Williams had also been forced to retire injured after falling in the same place as Mannarino on Centre Court.

“You’re wasting everybody’s time.”

— An angry fan shouting at France’s Benoit Paire who was handed a code violation for not trying in his straight-sets loss to Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman.

“I took a warning for not trying at 5-0, 30-0 in the third set and we have only been playing for 15 minutes. I have the right to miss two returns in a row. I think it’s ridiculous.”

— Paire defends himself.

“I’m here doing what I want to do. There’s no pressure, there’s a whole lot worse things happening in the world right now.”

— Sebastian Korda, whose sister Nelly won her first golf major at the weekend and rose to the world number one ranking, after marking his Wimbledon debut with victory over Alex de Minaur.

“This is filthy.”

— Nick Kyrgios on Twitter reacting to Gael Monfils hitting a ‘tweener’ to win a point against Christopher O’Connell.

“You guys have about 10 more minutes with me and then I’ve got to leave.”

— Alexander Zverev keen to finish his press conference so he could watch Germany play and eventually lose to England in Euro 2020.

“I’m not allowed to say. I was told that I’m not allowed to say. You guys can keep yourselves on your toes.”

— Coco Gauff giving nothing away on plans for the US doubles pairings at the Olympics

“It’s a joke. It’s so slow, this is not a grass court.”

— Nick Kyrgios to himself courtside in his match against Ugo Humbert.