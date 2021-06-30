Emphatic Tusker seal Champions League slot in style

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 30 – Tusker FC put on a stylish second half performance, coming from a goal down to thrash Ulinzi Stars 4-1 at the Nakuru ASK Showground on Wednesday to seal their ticket as Kenya’s representatives in next season’s CAF Champions League.

Boniface Onyango had given the soldiers an early lead, but Brian Birgen scored in his own net to give the brewers a lifeline.

A minute into the second half, Brian Marita scored the second for Tusker and they left the best for last with Kevin ‘Kepha’ Okoth’s long range low shot and Chris Ochieng’s belter in the final four minutes of the game sealing the win for Tusker.

-More to follow