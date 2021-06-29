Wawrinka joins list of Olympic tennis pullouts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, Jun 29 – Former Olympic Games gold medallist Stan Wawrinka on Tuesday joined the growing list of players withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics.

Three-time Grand Slam title winner Wawrinka, who won an Olympic title in men’s doubles alongside Roger Federer at Beijing in 2008, has undergone surgery on his left foot.

The 36-year-old hasn’t played on the tour since Doha in March.

“He is very disappointed not to be able to play in the Games and represent Switzerland in Tokyo,” said a statement by his management team.

“But he is working hard on his recovery and towards his goal of getting back on court as soon as possible.”

Wawrinka joins Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Simona Halep and Dominic Thiem in withdrawing from the Games which start in Tokyo on July 23.

The board had hoped Lucien Favre would change his mind over the weekend, with the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss opting not to take charge in a late U-turn last week, but moved focus to Vieira shortly after.

Palace are insistent on a manager being in place by next Monday, when the players return to pre-season training.

Vieira last managed Ligue 1 club Nice, first taking charge in the summer of 2018 before being sacked in December last year following a run of five defeats in all competitions.

The former Arsenal captain, who won three Premier Leagues and four FA Cups with the Gunners, previously coached at Manchester City before spending two and a half years in the United States in charge of MLS side New York City.

Vieira, a World Cup winner with France in 1998, was linked with Newcastle back in 2018, while in 2019 Arsene Wenger backed his former captain to become Arsenal manager in the future.