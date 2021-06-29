Switzerland beat world champions France on penalties to reach Euro quarters

BUCHAREST, Romania, Jun 29 – Kylian Mbappe missed the crucial penalty as Switzerland stunned world champions France at Euro 2020 on Monday, winning 5-4 on penalties after their last-16 tie had ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Mbappe, the star of France’s World Cup triumph in 2018, had his penalty saved by goalkeeper Yann Sommer as Switzerland won a European Championship knockout tie for the very first time and advance to a last-eight tie against Spain.

Haris Seferovic had put Switzerland ahead in normal time and Karim Benzema’s brace and a Paul Pogba strike turned the tie around, but another Seferovic goal and a Mario Gavranovic effort took the match in Bucharest to extra time.