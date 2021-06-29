Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The end: Serena Williams reacts as she withdraws from her first round match against Belarus's Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Sports

Final farewell? Injured Serena quits Wimbledon in tears

Published

Serena Williams’s dreams of an eighth Wimbledon title and equalling Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles crowns ended in tears as she had to retire from her first round match on Tuesday after injuring herself when she slipped © AFP / Adrian DENNIS

London (AFP), Jun 29 – American legend Serena Williams’s dreams of winning an eighth Wimbledon singles title and equalling Margaret Court’s Grand Slam record of 24 ended in tears on Tuesday as further doubt was cast on her future in the sport.

The 39-year-old was leading 3-1 in the first set of her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus when she slipped and had to have her left ankle examined.

Williams returned from receiving medical attention but called it a day at 3-3 and walked off Centre Court in tears.

Perhaps tellingly, she waved to all four sides of the court as she left.

It is the first time that Williams has bowed out in the opening round of Wimbledon in 20 appearances.

She had only once previously lost in the first round at any Slam in the 2012 French Open.

The tears said it all as with the withdrawals of 2019 champion Simona Halep and of Naomi Osaka prior to the tournament the American would have fancied her chances of at last equalling the controversial Court’s landmark.

“Brutal for @serenawilliams but centre court is extremely slippy out there. Not easy to move out there,” tweeted British star Andy Murray.

Wimbledon’s 2019 star Coco Gauff said she could not look as the player who inspired her to take up tennis wept as she left the stage.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I turned away,” said 17-year-old Gauff after beating British wildcard Francesca Jones in her first round match.

“I was in the gym actually stretching. I turned away because stuff like that makes me, like, really emotional.”

– ‘Oh my God’ –

Serena Williams dejection at having to retire from her first round match at Wimbledon was plain to see as her dreams of equalling Margaret Court’s all-time record of Gramd Slam titles of 24 once again lay in tatters © AFP / Adrian DENNIS

Gauff, who in 2019 as a qualifier beat Serena Williams’s elder sister Venus on her way to the last 16, said she hoped the injury was not too severe.

“I wish that hopefully she can have a speedy recovery,” said Gauff.

“Yeah, you could tell she was really emotional.

“Nobody ever wants to retire, but especially at a Grand Slam, a place as special as Wimbledon after waiting two years to come back (it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic).”

Williams, who also had strapping on her right thigh, hasn’t won a Slam since the 2017 Australian Open losing in four finals, twice at Wimbledon and two at the US Open.

Sasanovich said she felt for her “a great champion, and it’s a sad story.”

“It was very slippery, I felt, as well.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“When she did the angled shot, I couldn’t run because it was so slippery.

“But, okay, it’s the same for everyone,” added Sasanovich.

William’s slip came at the same end of the court as that of Adrian Mannarino which brought a premature end to the Frenchman’s hard fought match with Roger Federer.

Mannarino slipped and fell late in the fourth set and pulled out at the beginning of the fifth set.

Federer felt the surface was more slippery when the roof is in use which it had been due to rain earlier on Tuesday.

“You do have to move very, very carefully out there. If you push too hard in the wrong moments, you do go down,” said Federer.

“This is obviously terrible that it’s back-to-back matches and it hits Serena as well. Oh, my God, I can’t believe it.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved