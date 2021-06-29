Connect with us

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho lifts the Premier League trophy

Football

Fernandinho signs Man City contract extension

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 29 – Manchester City captain Fernandinho has signed a one-year contract extension at the Premier League champions, saying he has unfinished business at the club.

The deal keeps the 36-year-old Brazilian at the Etihad Stadium until 2022 and he is targeting another shot at the Champions League after City lost to Chelsea in their first final in the competition last month.

“In my head and my mind, the job is not done yet and so that’s why I decided to stay here another year and try to help the team and the club to achieve the goals that they’re looking for,” said Fernandinho.

“In my point of view, we can do that, there’s still places to improve and to get those targets.”

He added: “If I can keep doing the same way, leading them inside the pitch, off the pitch, to help them to improve and get better and to perform better during the games, I would be the most happy person there.”

Fernandinho joined City from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 and has made 350 appearances and won 12 domestic trophies during that time.

“Fernandinho’s contribution to Manchester City cannot be overstated,” said director of football Txiki Begiristain. “He is an outstanding footballer — one of the best in the world in his position — and an exemplary professional.

“Since he arrived in 2013, his attitude and consistency have been exceptional, and he has developed into one of our most influential players.”

