Photo/COURTESY

Football

England beat Germany to reach Euro 2020 quarters

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 29 –  Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scored second-half goals as England defeated old rivals Germany 2-0 at Wembley on Tuesday to set up a Euro 2020 quarter-final against Sweden or Ukraine.

Sterling broke the deadlock with a quarter-hour to go before Kane headed in a second on 86 minutes as England won a knockout tie at the European Championship for just the second time.

