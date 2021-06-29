Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Photo/COURTESY

Football

Dutch coach Frank de Boer quits after Euro 2020 exit

Published

THE HAGUE,  Netherlands, Jun 29 – Dutch coach Frank de Boer stepped down on Tuesday after the Netherlands’ dismal Euro 2020 last-16 elimination by the Czech Republic.

De Boer’s decision comes as speculation mounted over his future as manager of the Oranje following the team’s 2-0 loss in Budapest on Sunday evening.

“I have decided not to continue as national coach. The target has not been achieved, that is clear,” De Boer, 51, said in a statement released by the Dutch football federation KNVB.

De Boer said when he was appointed in 2020 it was an “honour” but he was also “aware of the pressure that would come upon me from the moment I was appointed”.

“That pressure is only increasing now, and that is not a healthy situation for me, nor for the squad in the run-up to such an important game for Dutch football on its way to World Cup qualification.”

The KNVB said in any case, De Boer’s contract stipulated that the team should reach at least the quarter-finals, adding “the contract will not be renewed”.

“It has been decided that both parties will separate,” the KNVB added, speaking from its headquarters in Zeist near the central city of Utrecht.

De Boer’s short tenure at the helm of the once mighty Dutch football team, which won the European Championship in 1988 but has struggled in recent years, also means that he will not be in charge for the World Cup qualifier against Norway on September 1.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Despite Frank’s hard work the team did not reach the quarter-finals. We hoped for a better Euro and the choice of Frank turned out differently than we hoped,” KNVB director Nico-Jan Hoogma said.

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Dutch coach Frank de Boer quits after Euro 2020 exit - KenyanUpdates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved